Made-in-India medtech

The Indian medtech sector is at an inflection point, poised to “aspire” and ready to make a quantum leap. The government is paving a new path for accessibility of medical devices by placing the sector on an accelerated growth path, as envisioned in the approach paper on the draft National Medical Devices Policy 2022. We are looking at the future of medtech with a holistic policy, giving the sunrise sector the much-needed impetus. These developments will strengthen India’s domestic and global medtech value, as it is already among the top 20 markets for medical devices worldwide.

Nearly 70 per cent of medical devices in India is imported (file image) | Photo Credit: Yobro10

The market is expected to increase at a 37 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate). While the numbers paint a promising picture, India still relies on imports (70 per cent) for medical devices. For a country where the medtech sector is a combination of large multinationals and small and midsized companies, the dependence on imports presents an opportunity in crisis. Strengthening the Indian medtech market calls for addressing the fundamentals — building better resilience for future contagions, self-reliance, and ability to handle patient volumes without compromising on quality, enabling broader access to care, and focus on prevention with improved diagnostics, higher imaging intelligence and reducing radiation risk.

In 2020, the government announced incentivisation plans worth nearly ₹3,420 crores over five years for manufacturers who invest in key medical devices. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices provides the much-needed boost to domestic manufacturing, making it globally competitive. A case in point: At GE Healthcare we recently launched a ₹100-crore unit, under the government's PLI scheme, for local manufacturing of CT machines, cathlab equipment, ultrasound scanners, patient monitoring solutions, ECG machines and ventilators.

We are aspiring for a tomorrow that promises quality healthcare to the last mile. The question is: How do we make it a reality?

The writer is Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, and President, NATHEALTH. Views are personal