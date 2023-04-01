New Delhi, April 1

Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Saturday reported sales (dispatches to dealers) of 1,32,763 units in March, a marginal decline on year-on-year (YoY) basis as compared with 1,33,861 units in same month last year.

However, for the full financial year (FY) 2022-23, the company posted its highest-ever total sales (including exports) of 19,66,164 units as compared with 16,52,653 units in FY2021-22.

“The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY2022-23. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.

Kia India sales dip 5%

Kia India also reported five per cent decline in its sales during the month to 21,501 units in the domestic market as compared with 22,622 vehicles in corresponding month last year.

Nissan Motor Indiarecorded a growth in its domestic wholesale to 3,260 units in March 2023 as compared with 3,007 units in March 2022

HMIL sales grow 13%

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded a growth of 13 per cent in the domestic market to 50,600 units in March, as compared with 44,600 vehicles in the same month last year.

The company’s yearly sales also jumped 18 per cent to 5,67,546 units in the domestic market as against 4,81,500 units in FY2021-22.

“FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced seven segment defining products such as the all-new Hyundai Tucson, new Venue, Venue N Line, all electric Ioniq 5, new Grand i10 Nios, new Aura and the all-new Verna catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst new-age Indian customers. Despite global headwinds, we see momentum in the Indian auto industry backed by strong India growth story led by Gen MZ (millennials),” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 9%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also reported a growth of nine per cent to 18,670 units in March 2023 as compared with 17,131 units in March 2022.

The company also recorded its strongest domestic wholesales in the last 10 years by selling 1,74,015 units in FY2022-23, as compard with 1,23,770 units sold in FY2021-22.

“We are pleased to close this fiscal year on a positive note and expect continued momentum and growth in fiscal of 2024-2025. The passenger vehicles segment witnessed a steady growth last year, and TKM was prepared to ride the wave by making deeper inroads into the market to meet the varied mobility needs,” Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said.

The company’s new product launches, introduction of newer, greener and advanced technology options and reaching closer to customers, enabled it to successfully sustain the continued growth momentum, he said.

Highest-ever sales for MG Motor

MG Motor India recorded a retail sales of 6,051 units in March, a growth of 28 per cent as compared with 4,721 units over the same month last year. This is an all-time high for MG Motor in terms of monthly unit sales.

The strengthening of semiconductor supplies through various localisation initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have been key factors in this achievement. This momentum is expected to sustain and improve in the near future as well, the company statement said.