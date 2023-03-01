Kia India on Wednesday reported 35 per cent growth in domestic sales year-on-year in February, at 24,600 units, as compared with 18,121 units in the corresponding month last year.

The Kia Sonet becomes the top contributor with 9,836 despatches, followed by Seltos with 8,012 unit sales, according to a company statement.

“Marking its one-year launch in India, Carens kept its performance steady, with sales of 6,248 units in the last month. The Carnival, too, maintained its healthy performance with the contribution of 504 units to Kia India’s February sales figure,” it said.

The company has sold 76,904 units of the Carens model, averaging 6,000 units a month, it said. The vehicle disrupted the family mover segment in the country and gained instant popularity right after launch. In calendar year 2022, the Carens model registered 62,756 unit sales, and was among the top 10 UVs sold that year, it further said.

“Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February. Achieving 35.8 per cent growth against the industry’s growth of 10 per cent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand. Our continued efforts to delight customers reflect in our sales figures every month across our product offerings,” Hardeep Singh Brar–National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said.

Kia has become a formidable force in the Indian automobile industry and has consistently featured in the top five automakers list with five class-leading products in the portfolio, he said.

Since its inception in August 2019, the brand has sold more than 6.75 lakh units in the domestic market and exported 1.9 lakh across 95 countries, the company added.