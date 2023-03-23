BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker, BMW, on Thursday said it has launched the all-new R 18 Transcontinental cruiser in India tagged at ₹31.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Thursday onwards, BMW Motorrad said in a statement.

The company said it now offers three motorcycles in the cruiser segment in the country. These are -- R 18, R 18 Classic, and R 18 Transcontinental.

The sleek lines are accentuated by the signature BMW Motorrad design, showcasing a perfect balance of form & function. The large windshield & aerodynamic fairing provide maximum protection against wind & weather, while the luxurious leather seats offer a comfortable & plush ride. — BMWMotorrad_IN (@BMWMotorrad_IN) March 23, 2023

"This motorcycle will have an enormous appeal for motorcyclists who live for unforgettable cruising moments," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

The bike comes with a 1,802-cc engine, which churns out an output of 91 horsepower.

