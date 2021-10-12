Edtech start-up Creative Galileo raises $2.5 m in seed funding from Kalaari Capital, others

Scripting a survival
EdTech start-up Creative Galileo on Tuesday announced that it has raised $2.5 million in a funding round led by Kalaari Capital.
With an investment of $2.1 million, Creative Galileo became the first portfolio company under Kalaari’s CXXO initiative, it said. The remaining investment amount was raised from angel investors such as Harish Bahl, Shashin Shah, Jinesh Patel, Atul Nishar, Ashwin Puri and Giridhar Malpani.
The capital will be used for scaling, product development and enhancement, creating new engaging content, forging partnerships with leading animation houses, and hiring talent, the company said.
Co-founded by Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, and Nikhil Naik in 2020, Creative Galileo is an early learning app which garnered over four million downloads in the first 12 months of its launch since its inception in July 2020. The platform has a monthly active user base of over half a million. It is aimed at creating personalised, integrated learning experiences for young users and to accelerate a child’s development through narrative videos, gamification and personalised learning journeys.
Apart from the Indian subcontinent, the app is also gaining traction in international markets, with 10 per cent downloads recorded from Nepal, Bangladesh, the UAE, the US and other countries.
Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo, said, “We are excited to partner with Kalaari Capital, the CXXO initiative, and angel investors on our growth journey ahead. Our vision is to provide millions of children with access to high-quality content for learning in the early years for a solid foundation while keeping the process fun.”
“The funding will help us add more famous Indian and international characters and languages, hire talent, scale up and forge new alliances. This will further fuel our efforts in creating more personalised, inclusive and relatable content helpful in a child’s development in the early years,” Jhunjhunwala added.
The app was launched to make learning accessible, especially for the early learning segment, which represents an under-penetrated and under-invested sector.
“At Kalaari we believe that technology in learning can bring unmatched access and affordability and improve literacy for a much larger target segment. Technology as a means of transformation, led by passionate founders, designed for the next generation of young digitally native learners is what Creative Galileo stands for,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.
“We are also proud that Creative Galileo is our first investee from our flagship CXXO Program that we launched earlier this year,” said Kola.
The edtech company currently has tie-ups with Big Animation, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Shemaroo and Toonz Animation, among others.
