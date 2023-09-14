E-commerce giant Flipkart has surpassed 1.4 million sellers on its platform ahead of its tenth annual sale. The company’s seller base has risen by over 27 per cent in the last year.

The new sellers that have joined the platforms are from across the country, including metro cities, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Jammu, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Ludhiana, Mangaluru, Thrissur and Vellore. A substantial part of the newly onboarded sellers contribute to products under lifestyle, BGM and home categories.

In the last five years, on average, the growth in terms of sellers joining the platform is about 40 per cent year-on-year, said Rakesh Krishnan, Vice-President and Head - Marketplace, Flipkart.

Also read: Flipkart forays into immersive shopping experience domain

In April, Flipkart announced marketplace policy to address the growing needs of sellers by improving their ease of doing business on the platform. The mix of policy changes and capabilities includes a payment policy with the fastest payment settlement cycle in the industry, hassle-free 10-minute onboarding, guaranteed ROI on ad spends, lowest return cost for performing sellers, and other benefits.

“We want to create minimal friction in the onboarding process. The moment we launched the 10-minute onboarding, we saw an increase to the tune of 200 per cent in terms of new sellers joining the platform,” said Krishnan.

AI-led solution

It has also introduced industry-first tech interventions such as AI-powered cataloguing, which is an AI-led automated solution that converts any product image to Flipkart-standard quality, making it easier for sellers.

Flipkart will kick-start the festival season with its sale price live event in the coming week that has been introduced for sellers in a lead-up to its annual sale event.

“It is designed to encourage sellers to offer their products at attractive prices, equivalent to what they would provide during TBBD, thereby maximizing their benefits and growth ahead of the festive shopping season,” noted Krishnan.

He said that the company is looking at a sixty-day festival window and The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is a part of the same.

seller conclaves

In preparation for the tenth edition of the annual sale, the Flipkart Seller Hub wrapped up a series of seller conclaves in various major cities. These cities include Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

“The scale of the TBBD has grown 100X in the last ten years, and the theme for the seller this time is 10X growth,” he said.