Sri BioAesthetics has set up an integrated agri-biotech centre in Sultanpur, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with an investment of ₹30 crore.

The facility, exclusively meant for microbial technologies for agriculture, is slated for inauguration later this week.

The facility is aimed at meeting the farming community’s need for quality biological agri inputs and testing services, apart from conducting basic and applied research, KRK Reddy, Managing Director, Sri BioAesthetics, said in a release.

Also read: Telangana begins administering Covid-19 booster doses as a precautionary measure

The centre will bring together scientists, researchers, and experts from various fields to collaborate, exchange ideas, and find solutions, he added.

The Hyderabad-based company is also launching MyAgriBiome, a soil life analysis/assessment online platform for farmers.

“The new initiative of the company is in tune with the new global trend of biological and regenerative agriculture, and an environmentally responsive farming method,’‘ Reddy said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit