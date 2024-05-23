Palakkad-based Indcarb Activated Carbon Private limited has launched inline water filters for water purifiers using the activated carbon it produces from coconut shells.
The products, which will be available for sale from next month, include components such as sediment, pre-carbon and post-carbon filters. These filters last longer compared to competitive products, company officials said.
Activated carbon is mainly used for water treatment, gold extraction, and so on. Coconut shell charcoal is the main raw material for activated carbon production. India exports nearly ₹2,000 crore worth of activated carbon.
Gokul Thottikkamath, Chairman and Managing Director, Indcarb, launched the product. Hanumanthe Gowda B, Chief Coconut Development Officer, Coconut Development Board, was the chief guest.
The company was awarded the best manufacturing unit prize by Kerala Financial Corporation in 2023 and received Kanjikode Industrial Forum awards. It recently laid the foundation stone for a new project to produce catalytic high-activity products.
