CareStack inks deal with Swiss dental care co The Straumann Group

CareStack, a Thiruvananthapuram- and Florida-based cloud dental software startup, has closed a ‘strategic equity investment and commercial partnership’ with The Straumann Group, a global dental implants and devices manufacturer. CareStack will use this funding to digitise 10,000 dental offices in the next five years, a company spokesman said. Currently, the company serves more than 1,000 dental clinics across the US.

Fund-raising drive

Founded in 2015, CareStack had raised $23 million from Steadview Capital, Darby Dental, Delta Dental of California, as well as Accel Partners, Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital in 2021. It offers a cloud-based dental software solution for dental practices to simplify operations, enhance patient relationships, improve staff productivity and accelerate business growth and income. The partnership marks The Straumann Group’s entry into the practice management software domain.

Global orthodontics player

Basel, Switzerland-based The Straumann Group is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions. It will team up with CareStack for software product development across customer segments for expansion in multiple geographies, the spokesman said. Abhi Krishna, CEO of CareStack, said the company will continue to take its software offerings to the dental community — private practitioners, dental support organisations (DSOs) or startups — to boost growth and streamline operations. “Our customer traction, to date, shows that the industry is ready for digital transformation. We will continue to invest in our people, products and customers,” Krishna added.

Digital transformation drive

Guillaume Daniellot, CEO, The Straumann Group, said the partnership will support dental practices in simplifying treatment planning, scheduling, and payment options and help clinicians provide high-quality care in a more efficient way. “Combining our clinical excellence with CareStack’s advanced business intelligence and comprehensive practice operations will offer clinicians a a seamless and end-to-end experience. CareStack’s practice management software is suitable for individual practices, groups and DSOs,” Daniellot added.