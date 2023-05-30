Digital University Kerala (DUK) has joined the Arm Academic Access (AAA) programme that enables academics to innovate, evaluate, design, and manufacture with commercially proven IP from UK-based global semiconductor company Arm, at no cost.

In addition to developing Arm-based chips for applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and neural accelerators, DUK will incorporate Arm educational resources into its teaching programs so that learners have the opportunity to gain industry-relevant skills.

Both initiatives will help to support the establishment of unconventional computing and electronic system design centers in DUK’s Digital Science Park, where start-ups will also aim to integrate Arm cores into their products.

Alex James, Dean Academics, DUK, said that the engagement will open doors for both researchers and start-ups to work on the development of commercially provable AI hardware research. “In addition, this will help bridge the gap between industry and academia through on-chip solutions,” he said.

Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, DUK, said, “We welcome the relationship as it will trigger new ideas and help re-invent some of the older ones. It will give a fillip to AI hardware research and also present new avenues for the start-ups when it comes to AI.”

DUK is a new-generation autonomous state university focused on postgraduate studies, research, and innovation, with socio-economic engagement and product innovation as its core values.