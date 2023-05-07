Google has opened its chatbot Bard AI for all users with Workspace accounts. The AI chatbot was first available to personal Google accounts at the time of launch.

The company recently announced to upgrade of its generative AI chatbot, Bard AI, to help individuals write code and develop software.

This comes after Google announced the rollout of passkeys to Google account users globally.

The tech giant said in its blog post that Workspace admins will have to enable Bard AI for the domains. Once enabled, the Workspace accounts will have the same level of access as consumer accounts.

Workspace admins will have the option to open up access to Bard for their end users through the newly introduced Early Access Apps control,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Nevertheless, Workspace users will still have to sign up for the waitlist to get access to Google Bard.

The tech giant added that the Bard AI settings for managed accounts will soon be available under ‘early access apps’ and will roll out in the upcoming days.

In addition, the tech giant is working to improve accessibility to its chatbot on Pixel phones and tablets with features including an exclusive home screen widget. A 9to5Google report revealed that Bard AI is expected to launch on Android soon.

Earlier, some Google employees who tested the chatbot labelled the system “a pathological liar” and beseeched the company not to launch it.

Also read: How to add up to five links to your Instagram bio