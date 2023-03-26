Google Cloud is building products and innovations specific and unique to the Indian market as adoption grows across sectors. The solutions built in India can be applied and adopted in other regions as well, said Amit Zavery, Vice President & GM, Head of Platform, Google Cloud.

Zavery told businessline that the company’s developer community in India is addressing the specific government regulations like payment standards and digitisation introduced by the government and are pervasive across various industries like BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and agriculture. This is in addition to working for Google Cloud’s global customer base.

“Customers in India are working with significant innovation and scale, and we are collaborating closely with them and our partners to understand their unique requirements and deliver those capabilities. India provides unique insights, and we continue to have that regular touch points to ensure we cater to those needs and be learning from it, as well as participating,” he said.

Zavery further said that some technologies, protocols, and standards that have been built for India are being discussed outside India as well. “Various nations are looking at these offerings as starting points that can include specific needs of their country. Products built specifically for India can be applicable in other countries as well,” he added.

Google Cloud is seeing increased traction from the traditional industries in India, which are moving their legacy workloads running in a hosted environment or on-premise to a public cloud environment in order to scale and even get security, deployment flexibility, and cost management, according to Zavery.

He also said that the company is seeing an increased focus on digital transformation by start-ups and public digital native companies as they look to scale operations. Zavery further said that India is an integral part of the global engineering team, and the company will continue to find the right talent with skills to augment their teams.