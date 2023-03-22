Spotify has removed hundreds of Bollywood songs from its music app, according to a report by BBC. Spotify has disclosed that it could not reach an agreement with the owners of the tracks, Zee Music, for the renewal of the licensing agreement after the old one expired.

Tracks including Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, and the title track of Kalank were reportedly taken down from the app.

Also read: How to validate digital signature on eAadhaar?

Spotify said it “tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.”

Social media users took to Twitter and expressed concern.

Spotify has suddenly removed many hindi songs from its collection. What could be the reason behind it?

Removed Songs include albums from: ABCD2,BaarBaarDekho,BadhaiDo, BangBang, SecretSuperStar, Dangal,Kalank,MissonMangal,PadMan,3idiots,Kedarnath,Jersey,Raazi — Sai Karthik Brahma (@saikbrahma0) March 19, 2023

Also read: Know what Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees about Bard AI

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit