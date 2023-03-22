Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) allows individuals to download an electronic copy of their Aadhaar card. The digitally signed Aadhaar copy is password protected and is valid as a physical copy.

How to download eAadhaar

Step 1: Head to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Click on ‘download Aadhaar’ from the My Aadhaar drop-down menu.

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar number and captcha code.

Step 4: After OTP verification, your Aadhaar copy will be downloaded in PDF format.

UIDAI’s chatbot, Aadhaar Mitra, will also direct individuals to the download link.

Also read: Lost Aadhaar? Here’s what you can do

How to view your downloaded eAadhaar:

Aadhaar cardholders will have to enter the password to unlock and view their eAadhaar. The password is a combination of four letters and four numbers — the first four letters of your name and the year of birth.

Also read: How to validate digital signature in eAadhaar?