Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) allows individuals to download an eAadhaar which is equally valid as the physical copy of an Aadhaar card.

UIDAI’s recently launched AI chatbot — Aadhaar Mitra — allows individuals to easily download their eAadhaar.

The chatbot will provide the download link. The password-protect Aadhaar copy is digitally signed by a competent authority of UIDAI.

Individuals can validate the digital signatures in eAadhaar. Note that the computer must be connected to internet while validating.

Steps to validate digital signature in eAadhaar

Download the eAadhaar and open the PDF using Adobe Reader. Enter the password and open the document. Now, right-click on the validity unknown icon. Proceed to ‘validate signature’. Click on the ‘signature properties’ and choose the ‘show certificate’ option. Check to see if the certification ‘(n)Code Solutions CA 2014’ has been issued. Proceed to export and save the certificate in your local system. Click on the trust tab and select to add trusted certificate. Click on the validate signature option to execute validation.

