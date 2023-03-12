Google has kicked out its Chrome Cleanup tool in its Chrome 111 update, an application distributed to Chrome users on Windows to find and remove unwanted software (UwS). The tool first surfaced in 2015 to support users from unexpected settings changes and detect and remove UwS.

“Starting in Chrome 111, users will no longer be able to request a Chrome Cleanup Tool scan through Safety Check or leverage the ‘Reset settings and cleanup’ option offered in chrome://settings on Windows,” Google said in a blog post.

Also read: Here’s what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said about Siri and Alexa

The tool has performed more than 80 million cleanups, according to reports. Google also removed a component that periodically scans Windows and alerts users for cleanup. Nevertheless, browsers are protected by safe browsing in Chrome.

The tech giant will monitor user feedback and trends in the malware ecosystem.

Also read: Google One expands VPN access to all subscribers

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit