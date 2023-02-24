Google announced in a post that the Magic Eraser feature will be made available to all iOS and Android users- as well as all Pixel phone users- from Thursday. This feature can be used by Google One subscribers on the Google Photos app.

Here’s all you need to know about Canada’s Bill C-18

Video Credit: Jayapriyanka J, Nabodita Ganguly

Magic Eraser helps remove unwanted parts of a picture- like photobombers and power lines- in a few taps. Users can circle and brush picture elements that need to disappear. The feature also allows easy blending of objects into backgrounds through Camouflage.

Magic Eraser Feature

Also read: Gmail adds more admin controls

Apart from this, Google also said that the HDR editing effect will now allow users to enhance brightness and contrast in videos. More templates designs will also be offered to make collages in Google Photos.

Google added that it will offer free shipping for print orders for Google One members in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. These orders include custom canvas prints, photo books, and photo prints.

Also read: Now, lock ‘incognito’ tabs when you leave Chrome

Non-Google One users can avail a free trial for Google Photos starting in early March to try out these features, the post stated.