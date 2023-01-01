Google may soon roll out an update to enable 5G connectivity on its Pixel smartphones in India.

The tech giant told CNBCTV18 by mail that it will roll out the update to enable 5G connectivity on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2023.

Although the company has not shared any specific timeline for the release, it is expected to arrive between January and March 2023.

As per reports, Google was expected to launch 5G OTA (over the air) update in December 2022 along with other companies such as Samsung and Apple.

Apple recently enabled 5G on iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series and iPhone SE 2022. As per reports, Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Industries’ Jio to enable 5G support on smartphones, including the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T series, Xiaomi 11i series, and Xiaomi Mi 11X series.

