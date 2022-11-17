Google Play has announced revamps to programs and policies around apps designed for children. According to Google, the update is an expansion of its previously launched “Teacher Approved” program, which first arrived in April 2020.

The revamped policies will determine how the apps gain entry to the Play Store’s Kids tab. Google Play earlier ran two initiatives around apps for kids. App developers were required to participate in Google’s Designed for Families programme and they were rated for the Teacher Approved programme, TechCrunch reported.

Also read: Google’s Health Connect is available to download as a public beta

The tech giant is now rolling out additional policy requirements into the Play Store’s broader Families Policy. It mandates that these apps comply with applicable laws and regulations relating to children, including the US Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Also read WhatsApp Pay biggest failure in India as tech product: Ashneer Grover

The Families Policy prevents access to precise location data, prevents developers from transmitting device identifiers from children, and also brings content restrictions.

Also read: Here’s how new parental controls on Google Assistant works