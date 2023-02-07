Google announced the launch of Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. The AI chatbot will be rolled out in the coming weeks. The chatbot is powered by Google’s large language model LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications. Bard will be opened up to trusted testers starting Monday, Google CEO announced.

“It’s a really exciting time to be working on these technologies as we translate deep research and breakthroughs into products that truly help people,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post.

Also read: How to transfer money to yourself using GPay

The tech giant earlier revealed that it is experimenting some features with employees as part of a ‘code red’ plan to compete with ChatGPT.

“Soon, you will see AI-powered features in Search that distil complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner,” Pichai said.

Also read: How to retrieve money sent to wrong UPI ID