Step 1: Visit myAadhaar- UIDAI website.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘file a complaint.’
Step 3: Enter the details, including name, contact, email address and the state.
Also read: How to generate Aadhaar Virtual ID
Step 4: Select the complaint type and the category.
Step 5: Upload document, if any.
Step 6: Enter the captcha and proceed to submit.
You will receive a complaint number which could be used for further reference.
Individuals can also contact UIDAI via the toll-free number 1947 for support.
Also read: Know how to check Aadhaar update status
COMMENT NOW