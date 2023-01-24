Step 1: Visit myAadhaar- UIDAI website.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘file a complaint.’

Step 3: Enter the details, including name, contact, email address and the state.

File a complaint on UIDAI portal

Step 4: Select the complaint type and the category.

Step 5: Upload document, if any.

Step 6: Enter the captcha and proceed to submit.

You will receive a complaint number which could be used for further reference.

Individuals can also contact UIDAI via the toll-free number 1947 for support.

