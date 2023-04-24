Facebook provides a slew of security and promotional features on the platform. The platform allows users to customise the web address of their profiles. This could make a Facebook profile easily discoverable. Another Meta-owned platform Instagram recently launched functionality for users to add up to five links in bios. The move is expected to benefit creators on Instagram at large.

According to the Meta-owned platform, usernames can only contain alphanumeric characters (A-Z, 0-9) or a full stop. “Usernames may support non-romanised characters in the future,” Facebook said on its support page.

Facebook guidelines to change account username

Individuals cannot pick a username already in use.

A username must contain at least five characters.

It could be a combination of letters, numbers, and periods.

A username cannot impersonate another user.

How to change your Facebook username and customise web address

Step 1: Open your Facebook account on the web.

Step 2: Head to the ‘General Account Settings’ within the settings and privacy menu.

Step 3: Go on to edit the username.

Step 4: Enter your desired username (Facebook will prompt you with a red ‘X’ when a username is unavailable).

Step 5: Proceed to save the changes.

The social media platform also allows users to change the username of pages, but, they will have to be an admin.

