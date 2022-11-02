Apple released an iOS 16.1 update recently. The update fixed several bugs in iPhones, out of which SpySiri is the most worrisome. SpySiri can allow a malicious app to hear all of a user’s conversations with Siri, even if the Siri voice control is turned off.

As per reports, it was discovered that a malicious app could use Bluetooth connectivity to listen to and record a user’s conversations with Apple’s voice assistant Siri via connected Apple AirPods or another headset connected to the handset.

The bug of SpySiri is not just limited to iPhones but extends to Macs.

Just update the OS and SpySiri is shut

Head to the Settings app.

Tap on General in settings and the go for Software Update section.

If there is a software update available, click on the download and install option to complete the process.

