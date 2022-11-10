Telegram Premium was launched at the price of ₹469 per month in June 2022. In October, the platform reduced the price to ₹179 per month.

The messaging platform allows users to gift a premium subscription to any other Telegram user. Meaning, Telegram users would be able to share paid plans with friends and family. According to reports, a prepaid subscription for three, six, and twelve months could be shared.

Here are five steps to gift Telegram Premium

Step 1: Open the Telegram app.

Open the Telegram app. Step 2: Go to the user’s profile with whom you want to share or gift the subscription.

Go to the user’s profile with whom you want to share or gift the subscription. Step 3: Click on the three-dot menu in the top right corner.

Click on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Step 4: Select the Gift Premium option.

Select the Gift Premium option. Step 5: The subscription will be sent to the user as a unique animated message.

Telegram recently released a slew of features, including the ability to organise topics in group chats, text transcript for videos, and collectible usernames.

