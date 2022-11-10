Telegram Premium was launched at the price of ₹469 per month in June 2022. In October, the platform reduced the price to ₹179 per month.
The messaging platform allows users to gift a premium subscription to any other Telegram user. Meaning, Telegram users would be able to share paid plans with friends and family. According to reports, a prepaid subscription for three, six, and twelve months could be shared.
Here are five steps to gift Telegram Premium
- Step 1: Open the Telegram app.
- Step 2: Go to the user’s profile with whom you want to share or gift the subscription.
- Step 3: Click on the three-dot menu in the top right corner.
- Step 4: Select the Gift Premium option.
- Step 5: The subscription will be sent to the user as a unique animated message.
Telegram recently released a slew of features, including the ability to organise topics in group chats, text transcript for videos, and collectible usernames.
