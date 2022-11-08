Paytm users can remove their existing card details linked to their accounts. The platform also allows users to remove bank accounts.

Follow these steps on Paytm app:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Click on your profile and select ‘UPI & Payment Settings.’

Related Stories UPI apps: How to change primary account on Google Pay, PhonePe Recipients will receive money to the account set as primary READ NOW

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘Saved cards’ from the menu.

Related Stories DigiLocker app: How to set up your account Create your DigiLocker account and store your Aadhaar, driving license, and more. READ NOW

Step 4: Tap the card you want to remove from your Paytm account.

Step 5: Now, click to delete.

Related Stories How to check bank balance on Paytm, Google Pay 5 simple steps to know your bank balance using UPI apps READ NOW