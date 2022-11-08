Paytm users can remove their existing card details linked to their accounts. The platform also allows users to remove bank accounts.
Follow these steps on Paytm app:
Step 1: Open the Paytm app.
Step 2: Click on your profile and select ‘UPI & Payment Settings.’
Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘Saved cards’ from the menu.
Step 4: Tap the card you want to remove from your Paytm account.
Step 5: Now, click to delete.
