Paytm users can remove their existing card details linked to their accounts. The platform also allows users to remove bank accounts.

Follow these steps on Paytm app:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Click on your profile and select ‘UPI & Payment Settings.’

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘Saved cards’ from the menu.

Step 4: Tap the card you want to remove from your Paytm account.

Step 5: Now, click to delete.

