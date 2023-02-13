Google Meet rolled out live translated captions in 2022 after testing the feature in 2021.

Here’s how to enable and use the feature while in a meeting: 

  • Step 1: Open the Google Meet app.
  • Step 2: Join or start a meeting.
  • Step 3: Click on the hamburger menu.
  • Step 4: Select captions from the settings menu.

  • Step 5: Turn on the captions.
  • Step 6: Select the language of the meeting.
  • Step 7: Turn on the translated captions button.
  • Step 8: Select the language to translate and click to save.

