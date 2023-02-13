Google Meet rolled out live translated captions in 2022 after testing the feature in 2021.

Here’s how to enable and use the feature while in a meeting:

Step 1: Open the Google Meet app.

Step 2: Join or start a meeting.

Step 3: Click on the hamburger menu.

Step 4: Select captions from the settings menu.

Step 5: Turn on the captions.

Step 6: Select the language of the meeting.

Step 7: Turn on the translated captions button.

Step 8: Select the language to translate and click to save.

