Google Meet rolled out live translated captions in 2022 after testing the feature in 2021.
Here’s how to enable and use the feature while in a meeting:
- Step 1: Open the Google Meet app.
- Step 2: Join or start a meeting.
- Step 3: Click on the hamburger menu.
- Step 4: Select captions from the settings menu.
- Step 5: Turn on the captions.
- Step 6: Select the language of the meeting.
- Step 7: Turn on the translated captions button.
- Step 8: Select the language to translate and click to save.
