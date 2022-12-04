Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.

Step 3: Go to the Manage tab and select contact details option.

The prevailing mobile number and email ID will reflect on your screen.

Step 4: Select the detail you want to update, either the mobile number or email ID.

Step 5: Enter the new mobile number or email ID and request to get an authorisation PIN.

Step 6: A 4-digit PIN will be sent to your new mail ID or mobile number. Enter the PIN and save the changes.

Your EPF account will now be updated with the new PIN and mail ID.

