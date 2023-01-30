Digital payments being the most-preferred payment method, individuals may choose to buy and share gift cards using UPI apps, such as PhonePe. However, both the sender and the recipient should have a PhonePe account to redeem and use the gift.

How to redeem

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app.

Step 2: Head to the recharge and bill payments section.

Step 3: Scroll down to more services and click on ‘PhonePe Gift Card.’

Step 4: To redeem, click on the plus sign saying ‘claim gift card.’

Step 5: Add the gift card number and PIN.

Step 6: After including the card, click to claim.

The balance will reflect the same.

How to buy a new card

Step 1: Head to the recharge & bill payments window of the PhonePe app.

Step 2: Click on the ‘PhonePe Gift Card’ option.

Step 3: Tap to buy a new card.

Step 4: Enter the value and proceed to pay.

Note: The gift cards are valid for one year. However, one can avoid the lapse of the PhonePe Gift Card by linking it to the PhonePe account within the period. The minimum value is ₹250.

