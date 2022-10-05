Adding passenger details every time you book a train ticket could be a gargantuan task. To save time and smoothen the booking process, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website allows users to store a passenger list with pre-set details.

Users can then add/remove/modify passenger details while booking the ticket.

Here’s how to add passenger list

Step 1: Log in to your IRCTC account

Step 2: Tap the ‘My Profile’ menu and select ‘Add/Modify Master List’

Go to ‘My Account’

Step 3: Enter the details including, name, DOB, berth preference, food choice, and ID card number.

Add/Modify Master List

Note: When you add passenger details from the saved list, the chosen details will appear by default. You need to manually edit in case of changes in berth preference and food choice.

Make the relevant choices for concessions if you are adding a senior citizen or journalist to the list.

Step 4: Confirm the details. It will then appear in the ‘saved passenger list’ below.

Users will now be able to choose passenger details from the stored data while booking a travel ticket, including TATKAL e-bookings.