Namma Yatri, an app for auto ride booking, has been launched by the Auto Rickshaw Driver Union (ARDU) last year. The app has been built on the Open Network for Digital Commerce protocol. The app also provides detailed data about the number of trips, ride searches and drivers’ earnings, registered users and drivers, and others. Namma Yatri is currently operable in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Also read: CMRL and Rapido launch women bike taxi for metro riders

Step-wise guide to book an auto ride using Namma Yatri

Download the mobile app from iOS or Android.

Enter the mobile number to register.

Next, enter name to continue.

Allow location access to move ahead with the booking.

Enter pickup and drop-off points.

Next, you will be showed the estimated fare for the ride.

Tap on Request Driver to book a ride.

Also read: Kerala taxi operator launches country’s first green taxi fleet