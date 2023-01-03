Unlike Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay allow users to add or remove UPI IDs other than the default ones.
The Department of Financial Services recently tweeted, “UPI has made a major contribution in ushering digital payment revolution in the country.”
In December 2022, UPI has crossed 7.82 billion transactions worth 12.82 lakh crore, according to data by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).
On PhonePe
- Step 1: Open the PhonePe app.
- Step 2: Click on the profile icon.
- Step 3: Go to UPI settings.
- Step 4: Here, you can add or remove UPI IDs.
You may have to provide details including your mobile number and the last four digits of your debit card linked to the PhonePe account.
On GPay
- Step 1: Open the GPay app.
- Step 2: Go to your profile.
- Step 3: Click on a bank account.
- Step 4: Now, choose to manage UPI IDs.
