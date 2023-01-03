Unlike Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay allow users to add or remove UPI IDs other than the default ones.

The Department of Financial Services recently tweeted, “UPI has made a major contribution in ushering digital payment revolution in the country.”

UPI has made major contribution in ushering digital payment revolution in the country. In December 2022, UPI has crossed 7.82 billion transactions worth ₹12.82 trillion.



Building #DigitalIndia. pic.twitter.com/P6MCiPlVd4 — DFS (@DFS_India) January 2, 2023

In December 2022, UPI has crossed 7.82 billion transactions worth 12.82 lakh crore, according to data by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).

Also read: 7 steps to set up PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar

On PhonePe

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app.

Open the PhonePe app. Step 2: Click on the profile icon.

Click on the profile icon. Step 3: Go to UPI settings.

PhonePe Settings

Step 4: Here, you can add or remove UPI IDs.

You may have to provide details including your mobile number and the last four digits of your debit card linked to the PhonePe account.

Also read: Here’s how to change your UPI PIN without debit card

On GPay

Step 1: Open the GPay app.

Open the GPay app. Step 2: Go to your profile.

Go to your profile. Step 3: Click on a bank account.

Click on a bank account. Step 4: Now, choose to manage UPI IDs.

Also read: How to change primary account on Google Pay, PhonePe

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit