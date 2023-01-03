Unlike Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay allow users to add or remove UPI IDs other than the default ones.

The Department of Financial Services recently tweeted, “UPI has made a major contribution in ushering digital payment revolution in the country.”

In December 2022, UPI has crossed 7.82 billion transactions worth 12.82 lakh crore, according to data by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India).

Also read: 7 steps to set up PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar

Also read
Update KYC for your EPF account online

EPFO: Here’s how to update KYC for your EPF account 

UPI

How to block Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe accounts if your phone is lost

On PhonePe
  • Step 1: Open the PhonePe app.
  • Step 2: Click on the profile icon.
  • Step 3: Go to UPI settings.
PhonePe Settings

PhonePe Settings

  • Step 4: Here, you can add or remove UPI IDs.

You may have to provide details including your mobile number and the last four digits of your debit card linked to the PhonePe account. 

Also read: Here’s how to change your UPI PIN without debit card

On GPay
  • Step 1: Open the GPay app.
  • Step 2: Go to your profile.
  • Step 3: Click on a bank account.
  • Step 4: Now, choose to manage UPI IDs.

Also read: How to change primary account on Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   