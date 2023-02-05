Paytm allows customers to pay utility bills, including house rent using the app.

Customers will also be able to pay using credit cards.

Here’s a simple guide to pay rent using credit card on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Open the Paytm app. Step 2: Go to my bills and recharges section and scroll down to the home bills sub-section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘rent via credit card’ option.

Step 4: Now, choose ‘house rent’ as the type.

Also read: How to check TNEB-Aadhaar linking status

Step 5: You can choose to transfer rent through a bank account or mobile number or UPI ID. If you choose to pay using a bank account, enter details of the landlord’s bank account.

You can choose to transfer rent through a bank account or mobile number or UPI ID. If you choose to pay using a bank account, enter details of the landlord’s bank account. Step 6: Paytm will request you to upload the rental agreement as a document.

Paytm will request you to upload the rental agreement as a document. Step 7: Upload and proceed to pay.

Also read: How to use PhonePe gift card

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit