SBI YONO app allows individuals to recharge their FASTag. SBI FASTag employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for toll payments directly from the pre-paid or savings account linked to it. The FASTag affixed on the windscreen of both commercial and private vehicles allows individuals to travel through plazas without having to stop for cash transactions.

How to recharge FASTag using SBI YONO app

Step 1: Log on to the SBI YONO app.

Step 2: Click on YONO Pay.

Step 3: Scroll down to select FASTag under Quick Payments section.

Step 4: Click to recharge FASTag using UPI.

Step 5: Enter the details and proceed to recharge.

