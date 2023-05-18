To strengthen Kerala’s IT boom, Infopark has come up with more development activities. The sixth floor of the Jyothirmaya IT building at Infopark Kochi Phase Two is all set for inauguration on May 19. Led by the Department of Electronics & IT, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 35,000 square feet facility, which is a project under CM’s 100 days programme, in a virtual event.

The sixth floor of the Jyothirmaya building has nine plug-and-play offices, with small and large seating capacities (11 to 170 seats), with a built-up space ranging from 500 to 9,100 square feet. Each office is equipped with workstations, separate cabins, meeting/discussion rooms, and other facilities. Apart from this, the sixth floor consists of a conference room with various facilities and two pantries.

The nine offices have the potential to create 550 direct employments. All these office spaces have already been booked by various IT/ITES companies. At present, there are 1,900 IT employees working across 48 companies in Jyothirmaya, which is a ten-storey IT complex built in 2017 on the banks of the Kadambrayar River in Kakkanad. The building is equipped with state-of-the-art offices, conference rooms, auditorium, bank, ATM, food court, multi-level car parking, EV charging station,. and a helipad.

Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said the growth of the IT sector is one of the most important development activities, and Infopark plays a pivotal role in it. The purpose of Infopark is to increase employment opportunities, increase software exports, and create an environment for IT/ITES companies to grow in such a way that it, in turn, attracts international attention. As part of its efforts to provide suitable facilities for the same, the newly completed plug-and-play office spaces on the sixth floor of the Jyothirmaya building will house new companies in Infopark.