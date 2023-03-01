Microsoft has released an update to Windows 11 and has added the company’s new AI-powered Bing search to the taskbar. The functionality will provide quick access to Bing chat.

The tech giant has also tweaked widgets, touch mode, screen recording feature, and Notepad tabs on Windows 11.

A new Bing icon will appear within the search box in the taskbar. Windows 11 users will be able to start a Bing chat in Edge with access to Bing preview. The company also plans to expand the new Bing preview.

Microsoft is improving its widgets system in Windows 11 to include third-party options from Meta and Spotify. Users will also notice an official screen recording tool. The Quick Assist app has also been redesigned.

Also read: Know how to access ChatGPT

In addition, the tech giant is also opening up a preview of its Phone Link app for iOS for users to connect their devices to Windows.

Users can manually check for new updates from Windows Update. According to The Verge report, the features will roll out broadly in the monthly security update release on March 14, 2023.

The company recently launched the new AI-powered Bing into the preview for more than 1 million users in 169 countries and expanded the new Bing to Edge mobile apps, and Skype.

Also read: Bengaluru men worship Elon Musk, share video on Twitter