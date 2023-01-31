Apple Inc. is reportedly on track to release a foldable iPad model as early as next year. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Monday tweeted, “I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix.”

Thus, I'm taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Kuo said Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the new foldable iPad. “There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24,” he tweeted.

He also stated that the new iPad might feature a carbon fiber kickstand. “Carbon fiber material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable,” he noted. Kuo wrapped up the thread by stating that Anjie Technology, as a polishing and bonding supplier of this kickstand for the foldable iPad, is expected to continue benefiting from the growing trend of foldable devices equipped with kickstands in the future.

