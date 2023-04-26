OpenAI has disclosed plans to launch a new subscription tier for ChatGPT called ChatGPT Business “for professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users.”

“ChatGPT Business will follow our API’s data usage policies, which means that end users’ data won’t be used to train our models by default,” a statement by OpenAI read. The company plans to make the subscription tier available in the coming months, it said in a blog post. OpenAI launched ChatGPT Plus in February and explored new avenues for revenue launching plug-ins for ChatGPT in March, TechCrunch noted in its report.

The AI technology has been transforming various fields, including IT and education. Recently a professor at the University of Florida found that the model could be useful to forecast stock prices in the financial market.

Besides ChatGPT Business, the company has also launched a functionality for ChatGPT users to turn off their chat history. “When chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting,” the company stated. The TechCrunch report mentioned that the new capabilities come as regulatory scrutiny grows over OpenAI’s data practices.

It has also introduced a new export option in the settings for users to export ChatGPT data. The function provides users with their conversations and all other relevant data through the mail.

