Opera has integrated AI-powered ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers — Opera and Opera GX. According to a TechCrunch report, the tool is available for early access across all desktop platforms. This comes after Microsoft launched its GPT-4 powered chatbot into its Edge browser.

Opera is launching a feature for users to generate AI prompts by highlighting a text on a website or by typing them.

Also read: How to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus

The chatbot could summarise web content and compose social media posts. Nevertheless, users will have to manually turn on the AI prompts via settings to experience the feature.

According to reports, ChatSonic is powered by GPT-4 supporting users generate images from text. The company plans to introduce more AI features in the future, powered by its own GPT model.

Also read: Here’s what Google CEO said about Bard AI