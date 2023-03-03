Pinterest is testing a new advertising product that allows brands to reach customers within the mobile app.

With the new ad format called ‘Premiere Spotlight ad’, advertisers will gain access to premium placement for 24 hours on the Pinterest app’s search page.

The functionality allows users to search for pins, inspiration and ideas. The new ad format is available in the latest version of Pinterest’s mobile app.

“We are constantly looking for ways for advertisers to reach the people who come to Pinterest with commercial intent,” a spokesperson said.

Pinterest users can browse the retailer’s product suggestions, search for other items, add items to their cart and check out. The new format would allow advertisers to capture new customers, including those who may not have previously seen their ad if they were not among the targeted audience.

