Meta took down over 29.2 million pieces of content violating 13 policies from Facebook and over 2.7 million content pieces across 12 policies from Instagram in India in October.

Meta received 709 reports through its Indian grievance mechanism in October 2022, and the company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 516 cases.

Meta in its monthly compliance report under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, said: “Of the other 187 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 120 reports in total.”

On Instagram

The company received 1,377 grievance reports on Instagram. “Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 982 cases. These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, and avenues to address account hacked issues,” said Meta.

Meta reviewed content as per its policies for the other 395 reports and took action on 274 reports in total. The remaining 121 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments), we take action for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” the company said.

