Snap, a parent company of Snapchat, has signed deals with several music labels to broaden its Sounds library. The functionality will let users include song clips in Snaps and Stories. According to a TechCrunch report, the participating labels include US-based UnitedMasters, Netherlands-based BUMA/STEMRA, and SUISA Digital Licensing AG.

A selection of work from singers and songwriters signed up with UnitedMasters will be available in the SoundLibrary, Snap said in a statement.

“We are excited to expand the Snapchat Sounds experience as we continue building new tools and developing music industry relationships globally. By offering a wider selection of music, we want to enable discovery and make it easier for Snapchatters around the world to express themselves creatively with the music they love,” said Ted Suh, global head of music partnerships at Snap.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched a new business unit to provide augmented reality (AR) solutions to retailers and businesses for integration into their apps. The Augmented Reality Solutions for Business (ARES) division will enable businesses to adapt Snap’s AR features for their apps and websites to attract customers and create more immersive experiences.

After introducing its ChatGPT-powered chatbot, My AI, Snapchat included certain safety features, including an age-appropriate filter and insights for parents. The company then announced the integration of its lenses into Microsoft Teams.

