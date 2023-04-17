IRCTC has warned users about a malicious Android app “irctcconnect.apk”.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has cautioned that the APK file is harmful and can potentially infect devices. The file is being shared over instant messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram, and is hosting a phishing website —https://irctc.creditmobile.site.

The authority has in turn advised users to download the IRCTC Rail Connect app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Some key features of the app include one-step login to existing users, functionality to search, book, and cancel tickets, edit the master list, and check the ticket refund status.

Indian Railways services are also available on UAMNG — Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance — launched under the Digital India program. For safety, IRCTC account users can reset/ change their IRCTC passwords to prevent suspicious login attempts. This could also be done using PhonePe.

IRCTC has emphasised that the app will not request personal identification information such as PIN, OTP, credit card, and bank account details over the phone.

According to IRCTC’s public advisory, the fraudsters pretend to be the IRCTC authority and attempt to obtain personal information of users such as UPI IDs and banking information.

