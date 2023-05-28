Twitter Spaces team, which once had 100 employees, has now dropped down to roughly three people, a report revealed.

According to a report by the Platformer, the Spaces team has been operating without most of the “institutional knowledge it accumulated since Twitter added live audio conversations in 2021 to compete with then-hot Clubhouse.”

The microblogging platform recently launched a new feature for users to discover new lists to follow on the web. Users can type a term into a newly added search bar and scroll through related lists, The Verge report revealed. Twitter chief Musk announced that the platform would allow users to forward and rewind a video and support picture-in-picture mode. The platform recently announced the ability for Twitter Blue subscribers to share videos of up to two hours in length.

