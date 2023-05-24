Twitter is launching a new feature for users to discover new lists to follow on the web. Users can type a term into a newly added search bar and scroll through related lists, The Verge report revealed.

Looking for something? 👀



Now on web, you can search for Lists to find new ones you want to follow. Give it a try and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/oTgzPHj9zK — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 23, 2023

Earlier, users could create their lists or view lists of other accounts from their profiles.

The new search bar is available at the top of the list tab on Twitter’s desktop. The feature is unavailable on Twitter’s mobile app and it is unclear when the platform will launch the same.

Elon Musk recently revealed that the microblogging platform would allow users to forward and rewind a video and support picture-in-picture mode. The platform recently announced the ability for Twitter Blue subscribers to share videos of up to two hours in length.

