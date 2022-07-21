YouTube adds creative options for Shorts

YouTube is bringing updates to its Shorts. Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the features and shared them on Twitter.

YouTube Adds New Creative Options for Shorts



Updates



- NEW 'Cut' feature to create an intro to their Shorts video



- Green Screen feature rolling out to more users on iOS + Android



- Shorts Drafts feature rolling out to more users



According to reports, YouTube Shorts creators can ‘cut’ a small segment of their clip for use as intro. The ‘cut’ feature is accessible via the ‘Create’ button on Watch pages or by tapping the three dots menu while watching on the Shorts player.

Reportedly, an attribution link will be included in the Short, connecting the original source clip. YouTube has been exploring monetisation for this feature. Nevertheless, creators of the original short cannot monetise any future Shorts created through the cut option.

YouTube is working on its Shorts Green Screen feature for iOS users before expanding it to Android. The video streaming service provider is expanding its Shorts draft feature to allow more users to save multiple drafts at a time. The draft feature is currently available on iOS and is device-specific. Users cannot access the drafts from another phone.