DigiLocker application allows users to store and access health records, linked to ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) under the ABDM scheme.
Step 1: Sign in to your DigiLocker account.
Step 2: Go to the app menu and select ‘ABHA services’.
Step 3: You can either create your ABHA number or fetch the detail if you already have one.
Step 4: Enter Aadhaar number, OTP received on registered mobile number and create a Health ID.
Step 5: Upload your health records.
Step 6: The records will be stored in the DigiLocker app and linked to your ABHA account.
