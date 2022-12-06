DigiLocker application allows users to store and access health records, linked to ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) under the ABDM scheme.

Step 1: Sign in to your DigiLocker account. 

Step 2: Go to the app menu and select ‘ABHA services’.

Step 3: You can either create your ABHA number or fetch the detail if you already have one.

Step 4: Enter Aadhaar number, OTP received on registered mobile number and create a Health ID.

Step 5: Upload your health records.

Step 6: The records will be stored in the DigiLocker app and linked to your ABHA account.

