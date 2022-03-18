Toonz Media Group to co-produce animated feature Kayara in Spain 

Renowned Peruvian animation studio Tunche Films has joined hands with global animation major Toonz Media Group to co-produce their much-touted female-oriented animated feature Kayara through Toonz’s Spanish group company Fortoon Island.

The historical CGI film, set in the backdrop of the Inca civilization, comes close on the heels of Tunche’s worldwide success with Ainbo – Spirit of the Amazon, also a female-led adventure .

A Spanish-Peruvian co-production Kayara follows the story of a young Inca woman who aspires to join the Chasqui Messengers — an elite, male-only league of official messengers in the Incan Empire. In her quest to be the first female Chasqui Messenger, Kayara courageously overcomes arduous obstacles, while also discovering the ancient stories of her land and her people.

Diverse cultures

Directed by César Zelada ( Together It’s Possible), the movie also has on board Beverly Hills based international sales company Cinema Management Group (CMG) as Executive Producer and sales agent, who was instrumental in bringing the two producers together and who has already licensed the film extensively around the globe to blue-chip distributors.

“It is, indeed, a privilege for Toonz to partner with Tunche Films for this very ambitious project which has its roots firmly placed in ancient, indigenous wisdom and modern, progressive values at the same time. Apart from bringing on screen a strong female character, Kayara also provides us the unique opportunity to collaborate in a truly international project that brings together teams from diverse cultures across the world,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar.

“After the positive experience of working with Toonz on animated feature The Canterville Ghost and the good collaboration we’ve had with Tunche Films on Ainbo, we are delighted to have brought these two exceptional teams together for an exciting new production,” says Edward Noeltner, President of Cinema Management Group.

CMG has already pre-sold Kayara to 15 international distributors including Le Pacte (France), WW Entertainment (Benelux), Praesens (Switzerland), Front Row (Middle East), Rialto Distribution (Australia/New Zealand) and CDC (Latin America) among others. The CGI feature with a wide four quadrant appeal for family audiences is set to release in 2024.