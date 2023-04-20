WhatsApp has introduced new text editor tools to enhance user experience while editing videos, images, and GIFs, as stated in Wabetainfo. WhatsApp said that it will bring the change with a future software update for WhatsApp beta for iOS. The feature is already rolled out for some Android beta users.

WhatsApp’s new text editor tools offer features like new fonts, text formatting options, and a new style for drawing shortcuts.

Fonts: Users can now switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options above the keyboard.

Text alignment: Users can change the text alignment to the left, center, or right, giving you more control over formatting your text within images, videos, and GIFs.

Text background color: Users can also change the background color, for easy differentiation of text.

New fonts: New fonts are available to users, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze.

