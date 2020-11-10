Info-tech

Wipro bags five-year software engineering contract from ThoughtSpot

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot, a California-based search and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyze and share real-time business analytics data easily.

As part of the five-year engagement, Wipro will enhance various components of ThoughtSpot’s Search and Analytics platform to help scale feature development. Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and Product POD (accelerated software product engineering model), to deliver software services quickly, reliably and safely. The solutions will help ThoughtSpot sustain their competitive advantage by expediting the launch of new releases to the market.

“In the dynamic marketplace, agility has become a strategic need for businesses to retain customer attention. We are delighted to be selected by ThoughtSpot and look forward to accelerating their ability to innovate at scale. This partnership is aligned with our continued efforts to enhance our Artificial Intelligence and Cloud ecosystem and build our growing footprint in the U.S," Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Ltd said.

“The analytics market is seeing unprecedented disruption, as technologies like cloud and AI create massive opportunities for organizations that can capitalize on these new capabilities. At ThoughtSpot, we’re committed to helping our customers stay ahead of the curve, providing them with simple yet powerful technology to empower their users and leverage their data like never before,” said Sumeet Arora, Senior Vice President, Head of Engineering, ThoughtSpot. “By partnering with Wipro, we will be able to tap into high-value product engineering capabilities and expertise as we scale, and continue to equip our customers with industry-leading solutions at the cutting edge of innovation.”

