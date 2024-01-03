January 03, 2024 08:25

HDFC Securities analysts -Jay Gandhi, Institutional Research Analyst and Tanuj Pandia, Institutional Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

We recently interacted with numerous store managers and companies to assess the festive performance and demand in discretionary categories. Despite a promising start to the festive season, most categories (excluding jewellery and travel) seem to have hit the snooze button. Several factors contribute to this, including (1) the normalisation of ticket sizes and purchase frequencies, (2) weak footfalls (on a per sq foot basis), and (3) a trend towards downtrading. With a few exceptions, SSSG (especially for apparel and footwear) has ranged from -5 to 2%. Both retail and distribution channels continue to grapple with elevated inventory levels. This has led to (a) an early commencement of End of Season Sales (EoSS) by 2-3 weeks and (b) higher discount levels in the system. Consequently, margins are likely to be weak. While grocers continue to improve their GM portfolio, their apparel segment still needs fixing. On a positive note, the jewellery segment, courtesy the hand of Go(l)d, continues to perform well, led by robust wedding demand. However, ticket sizes have inched down.

Apparel, innerwear and footwear demand remains weak: Our interaction with key stakeholders/companies suggested that although the initial response in the festive season was healthy, demand took a beating from mid-Nov onwards in apparel, innerwear, and footwear. Sales densities were weak, with SSSG ranging from -5 to +2% by the third week of December. Ticket sizes have been normalising downwards as (1) articles per order declined and (2) a trend towards downtrading emerged. Purchase frequencies have dropped this fiscal (on a high base). In terms of sub-categories, Indian ethnic wear performance was good courtesy the festive/wedding season; however, menswear and women’s western wear, winter wear and innerwear continue to struggle. Note: there was some loss of sales in apparel and footwear during the World Cup days too. Expansion is likely to be measured in Q3. Likely relative outperformers in Q3FY24: (a) Trent (courtesy Zudio), (b) VMART (given a low base), and (c) Metro Brands.

Jewellery remains blessed by the hand of GO(L)D: Given the gold price tailwind (up 13% YoY till 20-Dec-23), most jewellery companies continue to do well in terms of growth. However, ticket sizes have inched down for the industry. Grammage (per store basis) continues to decline. Most companies have been aggressive in expanding YoY; hence growth rates are expected to be in the high-teens to mid-20% range. Note: area growth for Tanishq/Kalyan Jewellers/Senco Gold stands at 20/19/12% respectively YoY (H1FY24).

On inventory levels and margins: Inventory levels remain elevated in apparel/footwear/innerwear, both in retail and in distribution. Hence, most of the companies started an early EoSS (by 2-3 weeks), except Trent and Metro Brands, and the share of discounted sales remains high in the system. Given (1) moderating sales densities, (2) a higher share of discounted sales, and (3) sticky rental bills, margins are likely to be weak or contract in Q3. Jewellery margins are likely to be steady YoY.

Margin of safety missing: Most discretionary categories (ex-jewellery and travel) are staring at moderating growth, negative-to-flat SSSGs, and potential contraction in margins. Hence, we suspect the earnings downgrade cycle to continue. Add to that, the sector’s nosebleed valuations (universe trades at 57x Dec-25 P/adj. PBT), and we may be staring at a double-whammy of earnings/multiple derating. Likely relative outperformers in Q3: Titan, Trent, Metro Brands, VMART.